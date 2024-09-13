Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh reunite for Jigra after Udta Punjab song Ikk Kudi; tease fans with this photo

Actor Alia Bhatt will reunite with singer Diljit Dosanjh for Jigra, eight years after they worked together in the 2016 film Udta Punjab. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Alia shared a post teasing fans about their collaboration. Alia and Diljit Dosanjh will lend their voices to a song for the film. (Also Read | Devara ka Jigra: RRR's Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR chat away with Karan Johar to promote their movies) Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt have reunited for Jigra.

Alia and Diljit to collaborate for Jigra

In the photo, both Alia and Diljit sat on chairs as they turned their backs to the camera. The word 'JIGRA' was lit up in front of them. 'Sings about kudi (girl)' was written on the back of Diljit's chair while the words 'the said kudi' was seen behind Alia's chair. While Alia looked in front of her, Diljit turned sideways towards her in the photo.

Fans react to Alia and Diljit's pic

Alia shared the post with the caption, "Chairs say it all (studio microphone emoji) @diljitdosanjh." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "While the world fights for tickets, she collabs with the man himself." "The DIL-JEET JIGRA duo is here. Omg, I'm so excited," read a comment. "So Alia X Diljit, the superhit musical collab is officially happening, and we are FREAKING OUT," wrote a person.

"This is going to be my new favourite track," commented an Instagram user. "I can’t wait for another banger they’re about to create," another fan said. "Can’t wait to experience the magic you both are gonna create," posted another person.

Alia and Diljit's earlier project

Alia and Diljit had lent their voices for the Udta Punjab hit song Ikk Kudi (Club Mix). They also featured together in the film. Written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab, a crime drama film, is based on the drug abuse by the youth in the Punjab. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor among others.

About Jigra

Fans will see Alia next in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. The is a story based on the relationship between a brother and his sister. It also stars Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, will hit the theatres on October 11.