Janhvi and Jr NTR’s Devara song Chuttamalle receives roaring response, fans dance along in leaked clips from theatres

Much before Devara: Part 1 arrived in theatres, makers dropped the song Chuttamalle giving fans a glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR’s sizzling chemistry. The soothing romantic track managed to make an impact and trended on social media for quite some time, even though makers had not released the entire music video. Well, the suspense was more than enough to raise the intrigue. So when the Telugu action drama released on the silver screen last week, audiences flocked to witness the magic. Soon, many leaked clips of Chuttamalle's extended version surfaced on social media, with fans lauding Janhvi’s sultry moves. Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR in Devara song Chuttamalle

It’s Tuesday today and even after a great weekend at the box office, the Devara: Part 1 craze is far from over. The film continues to trend on social media with several leaked clips from the theatres going viral. In most of these videos shared by fans, Janhvi and Jr NTR are grooving on Chuttamalle on the big screen while several members of the audience dance along, roaring in delight at the catchy song. One scene where Tarak’s character says ‘aah’ is especially winning hearts. Fans just can’t get enough of Janhvi and Jr NTR’s chemistry on Chuttamalle's extended version. It’s a whole vibe! See for yourself:

Initial reviews of Devara: Part 1 shared by fans on Twitter were positive. While some fans gushed over Jr NTR’s ‘god’ mode in the film, many others celebrated Saif Ali Khan’s performance which reminded them of his iconic character Langda Tyagi from Omkara (2006). However, some members of the audience did complain about Janhvi. They were heartbroken that she had limited screen time, and wanted to see more of her! Well, hopefully their wishes will be fulfilled in Devara: Part 2. Hinting at the same in an interview, Jr NTR had stated that part 2 will be a ‘delight’. Let’s wait and watch!