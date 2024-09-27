Devara Twitter Review: Fans gush over Jr NTR’s ‘God mode’ and Saif’s Omakara vibes but want more of Janhvi Kapoor

There are many reasons why fans were eagerly waiting for Devara: Part 1’s release. Apart from being Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s first film in two years, the Koratala Siva directorial marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s debut in Tollywood. Jr NTR’s double role, his sizzling chemistry with Janhvi and Saif’s portrayal of the antagonist were like bonuses for the audience. So when Devara: Part 1 arrived in theatres today, several movie-buffs rushed to catch the first day shows. Much to our delight, the reviews of these enthusiastic fans are now here to help others decide if Devara is worth a watch. Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Devara

Well, the verdict is in Jr NTR and his team’s favour! Audiences have loved the Telugu action drama. Fans can’t seem to get enough of Tarak’s ‘god mode’ and are in awe of Saif as the villain. Many are even comparing Saif’s performance to his iconic portrayal of Langda Tyagi in Omkara (2006). For instance, one Twitter review read: “First half works in parts increasing the curiosity. Emotions hardly worked for me. Pre-interval action sequence: Director #KortalaSiva, @RathnaveluDop, @anirudhofficial and of course @tarak9999 went God mode.. #SaifAliKhan is in top form (#Omkara vibe).”

But what about Janhvi as Thangam? Well, fans adore her so much that they wish her screen time was more. Apparently she was a delight to watch. Lauding Janhvi, one fan gushed, “SHOUT OUT to #JanhviKapoor - Welcome to Telugu Film Industry…!!! She looked drop dead gorgeous… even though movie lo limited screen time vunna, she made her presence felt…!!! And the Pair looked really really good in #chuttamalle song”, while another tweeted: “#JanhviKapoorJanhvi Kapoor is absolutely breathtakingly gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥. The public was demanding once more after seeing her.”

All in all, fans think that Devara is a sure shot blockbuster hit and a must watch. Especially the first half and the climax. Are you planning to watch the Jr NTR, Janhvi and Saif-starrer this weekend after reading these rave reviews?