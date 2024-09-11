Ishaan Khatter shares he lived in an apartment, bought by his brother Shahid Kapoor, for 10 years: It was a small place

Ishaan Khatter is in the spotlight these days for his new Netflix series, The Perfect Couple. The actor opened up about owning a personal space after moving multiple times throughout his life. In a new interview with The Dirty Magazine, Ishaan said that he stayed in an apartment with his mother, Neliima Azeem, for 10 years, which was bought by his brother Shahid Kapoor. (Also read: Ishaan Khatter wants to get married only once: 'I believe you can be monogamous') A file picture of Shahid Kapoor with mother Neelima Azim and brother Ishaan.

What Ishaan said

During the chat, when Ishaan was asked how long he has stayed in his new apartment, the actor said, “Two years now. I've moved 17 times, this is the 18th house I’ve lived in. But it’s my first time alone. When I was 16, we moved to Cozy Apartments in Yari Road, which my brother was able to buy for us, so my mom and I lived there for 10 years. The lockdowns happened in that house and it was a small place, like apartments in Bombay are. It was my mom, me, two other senior people and two cats in there. It had started feeling like a cage to me. Maybe that's why when I came here and saw the sea, I was like, this is all I need.”

'I've seen my share'

He went on to add, “Yeah I mean I was never miserable or anything and I don't like to talk about it, but I've seen my share. Abundance was not a thing I saw until very recently, contrary to what people might imagine. And there's a lot of imagination out there.”

Ishaan also said that he misses company sometimes, but it is the ‘first time’ in his life that he has liked being at home. Ishaan is the son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's brother.

The actor played the role of Shooter Dival in The Perfect Couple, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson. He will be seen next in The Royals.