Ishaan Khatter wants to get married only once: 'I believe you can be monogamous'

Ishaan Khatter grabbed eyeballs with his turn in the new series The Perfect Couple. In a new interview with The Dirty Magazine, Ishaan candidly opened up about his take on relationships, and shared that he wants to have a family of his own and be monogamous.

What Ishaan said

During the interview, when Ishaan was asked about his love life and how he is looking at the next few years, the actor said, “I also think of having a family, kids. I'm simple like that. I hopefully want to do it once, one and done. I do believe you can have one partner, be monogamous… I've had my fair share of experiences in my 20s, but I feel the need to respect the sacredness of the thought and the institution. Not in a societal sense, but in a personal way. Also, that would be lovely, right?”

He went on to add, “Like if you find someone. So whenever I've felt real connection in my life, genuine connection that’s more than just chemistry and comfort, I would like to be idealistic and think that maybe I can, you know, hold on to it. If I do it, I want to do it with that sense of abandon and that sense of belief.”

More details

Ishaan played the handsome and mysterious Shooter Dival in the recently-released Netflix series. He is seen as the groom Benji’s best man and childhood best friend from boarding school.

The Perfect Couple also stars Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Ishaan will be seen next in The Royals.