Ishaan Khatter poses in just his underwear in steamy magazine photoshoot; fans say 'you make me forget Fawad Khan'

The last time a Bollywood actor whipped the internet into a frenzy with his nude photoshoot was back in 2022, when Ranveer Singh made pop culture history with his shirtless pictures for the US-based, Paper magazine. Now, another desi actor has stripped down to his underwear for a magazine photoshoot – and many on the internet are saying that while they always knew Ishaan Khatter was 'so hot and handsome', they simply did not know he was a jacked Greek God. Also read: Anu Aggarwal defends Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot Ishaan Khatter fans can't get over his new photoshoot for Dirty magazine, and with good reason. (Pics courtesy: Dirty magazine)

Watch clip of Ishaan Khatter's ‘NSFW’ photoshoot

While some reacted to a new black-and-white video from Ishaan's photoshoot with Dirty magazine by enumerating his 'aesthetically pleasing' physical characteristics, others went all out dropping fire emojis in the comments section on Instagram because quite frankly, his abs speak for themselves.

The actor started with a vest (which he slowly removed during the course of the over-a-minute video) and ended the photoshoot with only a pair of underwear as he posed on a metal bed in an otherwise empty room. In the caption, Dirty magazine simply wrote, “NSFW (not safe for work). DIGITAL COVER 06.”

Watch Ishaan stare intensely into the camera in his steamy new photoshoot:

‘Desi Jeremy Allen White’

Commenting on his perfectly sculpted body, a fan wrote, "He is soooooooooooooooooo underrated (Crying emojis) anyway he is soooooooooooooooooo hot and handsome (fire emojis)." Another said, "Oh my God." A comment also read, "Not allowed."

A person also compared him to The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White, who was recently in news for his Calvin Klein campaign, and said about Ishaan, "Desi Jeremy Allen White." A fan also mentioned Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, writing, "You are going to make me forget Fawad Khan."

'You make us so proud'

"Damn damn damn hot," read another comment. A fan also wrote, "Lord have mercy." A person also said, "Coming here right after finishing watching The Perfect Couple and oh my God… you make us so proud… not a random cameo but a meaty role… Shooter, Bollywood doesn’t deserve you."

Ishaan plays the handsome and mysterious Shooter Dival in the recently-released Netflix series. He is seen as the groom Benji’s best man and childhood best friend from boarding school. Ishaan, who is known form films such as Beyond the Clouds, Pippa, and Don’t Look Up, was seen alongside Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning in the web series.