Anu Aggarwal defends Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, recalls her topless movie scene: 'An actor needs to be daring'

Back in 2022, Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for an international magazine had become a national issue. Actor Anu Aggarwal in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble was asked about Ranveer's Paper magazine photoshoot that emerged as the eye of the storm with the filing of multiple complaints against the actor. She also spoke about her topless scene in a film, and how it was 'not a big deal'. Also read: Ranveer Singh's controversial nude photoshoot resurfaces Anu Aggarwal praised Ranveer Singh's old photoshoot for an international magazine.

‘Being topless in public isn’t what everyone does'

Asked about her topless scene in her 1994 short film The Cloud Door, Anu Aggarwal said in Hindi, "When I heard the script, this (scene) was not part of the script. When asked to do the bold scene during the shooting, I said no. I was shocked, I said 'What do you mean?' The issue was not the scene, or that I could not do it, the issue was that it was never a part of the script and I was not informed earlier... a month after the shoot wrapped up, I started questioning myself for refusing the scene. Then I was like 'It was unethical, they should have informed me when they offered me the script'. Being topless in public is not something everyone does, it is a different thing... eventually we did shoot the topless scene but I felt really bad about how it all went down as people lack ethics. I took it on as a challenge, and my family, especially my mom, was very supportive... being topless is not a big deal, when we can show people killing, hating each other in films."

‘A man, an actor needs to be daring’

Asked about Ranveer's bold photoshoot for Paper magazine, Anu, known for her 1990 film Aashiqui, said, "I think it is all good. A man, an actor needs to be daring. I think we cross our barriers as actors when we do such things... not just getting nude or naked, but also being able to cry openly in front of the camera."

When Ranveer faced nationwide ire against nudity

Ranveer made pop culture history as he posed naked for Paper Magazine in July 2022 and reactions flooded in swift and fast – while some lauded his bold move, many others slammed his risqué photoshoot. Ranveer faced several police complaints over his perceived violation of modesty.