Ranveer Singh's controversial nude photoshoot resurfaces, internet reacts to it being used in Sufjan Stevens' new album

American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens' new album Javelin dropped on Friday and has been widely described as a breakup album for its themes of heartbreak and suffering. But what is catching the attention of Indian fans is the album's cover on YouTube, which features a picture of Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for Paper magazine from last year. Also read: Ranveer Singh called for questioning by Mumbai Police in nude photoshoot case Ranveer Singh poses for Paper magazine in his viral photoshoot from 2022.

Ranveer's nude pic used in Sufjan Stevens' album

Ranveer made pop culture history with his nude photoshoot for the international magazine, and what followed was the filing of multiple complaints against him for hurting religious sentiments. As his nude photoshoot resurfaced again with Sufjan Stevens' new album, reactions flooded in swiftly and fast.

Sharing a screenshot of Ranveer from the album's cover, a Reddit user posted, “Sufjan is one of my favourite singers ever, his whole discography is just perfect. I was shocked while searching for his new album to come across Ranveer’s photoshoot. I love this intersection of my two personalities, it’s so funny because it was so unexpected?”

Reactions to the album cover featuring Ranveer

Reacting to to Reddit post a person wrote, "Nothing could've prepared me for this..." A second commented, "Ooh that's big for Indie fans..." One person also wrote, "Damn that is huge. Good for Ranveer."

Another said, “If you actually think about it, Ranveer would have been the perfect brown Hollywood darling. He has the talent, would blitz up red carpets and actually have other people as competition in the area of flamboyance. They wouldn't be making fun of his sartorial choices and would actually encourage him to experiment more. And they would DEFINITELY love his nude photoshoots. Quick, Ranveer, get an agent. Hollywood still doesn't have their token brown darling. They try with Dev Patel but there's a gap somewhere and Avan Jogia can't fix it.”

Ranveer's Paper photoshoot

Last year, Ranveer Singh's viral photo series for Paper magazine sent the internet into a tizzy. The actor's photoshoot for the magazine was a tribute to '70s pop icon Burt Reynold, who went nude for a shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine in 1972.

Later, Ranveer was called for questioning by the Mumbai Police in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media. In his statement to the Mumbai Police during his questioning in the case in August 2022, Ranveer had said that one of his photos from the magazine spread was tampered with and morphed.

