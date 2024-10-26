Sai Pallavi made Amaran director promise her scenes wouldn't be cut: ‘Makers cut heroine's parts in male-centric films’

Amaran is a biographical war film based on the life of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, it is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. Sai Pallavi, who plays Indhu Rebecca Varghese, revealed in an interview with Behindwoods that she made Rajkumar promise her scenes wouldn’t be cut. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi doesn't want to do glamorous roles or hire a PR agency to boost her image: ‘Not a piece of meat’) Sai Pallavi plays Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Rajkumar Periasamy's Amaran.

‘He gave it to me in writing’

Sai spoke about her apprehensions while signing the biopic and said it’s easy for makers to chop out women actors’ scenes in such films. She said, “Most of the time, in biopics or male-driven films, the makers easily cut out the heroine’s portions, citing length issues. So, I asked Amaran's director, Rajkumar, to put it in writing that he wouldn’t do that to me. Of course, I took that liberty with him, and he assured me that my character, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, is as important to the film as Major Mukund Varadarajan.”

For the unversed, Major Mukund was an Indian army officer from Tamil Nadu who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. He died in 2014 during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. He married Indhu, a Malayali, in 2009, and they had their daughter, Arshea, in 2011. Amaran is based on his life and a book series called India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

More about Amaran

Amaran will see Bhuvan Arora in his Tamil film debut, with Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman and Gaurav Venkatesh in supporting roles. The film’s music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film will be released in theatres on October 31. The film was announced in 2022, and Rajkumar visited the late Major’s family to gather information about his life before it went on-floors.