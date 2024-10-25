Sai Pallavi doesn't want to do glamorous roles or hire a PR agency to boost her image: ‘Not a piece of meat’

Actor Sai Pallavi is one of those actors who takes her career slow and steady, one film at a time. She doesn’t pick roles that don’t require much of her or have a PR agency, she revealed in a recent interview with Behindwoods. Even when someone in Bollywood asked her to ‘boost’ her image, she ignored the suggestion. (Also Read: Mani Ratnam is a ‘big fan’ of Sai Pallavi and hopes to work with her some day) Sai Pallavi opened up about her choice of roles and more in an interview.

Sai Pallavi on her image

Sai revealed in the interview that after she debuted with the 2015 Malayalam film Premam, she decided she would never wear certain kinds of clothes on-screen. She said, “Long ago, I participated in a dance performance in Georgia. I wore the dress style required for it. When Premam was released, people pulled out my old videos and photos. And when this video surfaced, I felt uncomfortable because of how people talked about it. I don’t want to cater to the audience who look at me like a piece of meat.”

The actor also shared that ‘someone in Bollywood’ asked her if she wanted to hire a PR agency. “They told me I could boost myself. At first, I didn’t understand and asked them what it would be boosting. They told me that they’ll keep putting out something about me when I'm not in the limelight. I said, but it won’t get me roles, I only give interviews when my films release. When people keep talking about you, I feel it’ll get boring. So, I’m not doing things that make no sense to me,” she added.

Upcoming work

Sai was last seen in 2022’s Virata Parvam in Telugu and Gargi in Tamil. She will soon debut in Bollywood with an untitled film starring Junaid Khan and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor as her co-star.

Her Tamil film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, produced by Kamal Haasan, and co-starring Sivakarthikeyan, will be released in theatres on October 31. The film is an adaptation of India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Sivakarthikeyan plays the late Major Mukund Varadarajan, and she plays his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

She has also wrapped up shooting for Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, which will feature Naga Chaitanya as her co-star. The film is based on true events, in which fishermen from Srikakulam unknowingly drifted into Pakistani waters. They were detained for more than a year before one of the fishermen’s wives fought to bring them back to the country.