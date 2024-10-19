Mani Ratnam is a ‘big fan’ of Sai Pallavi and hopes to work with her some day

Director Mani Ratnam couldn’t help but gush about actor Sai Pallavi at the audio launch of her upcoming film Amaran with Sivakarthikeyan. When he took the stage, he hoped that he would work with Sai one day, according to Cinema Express. And the actor shared her mutual appreciation for him. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi can't hold back happy tears at Pooja Kannan's Badaga-style wedding. See pics) Mani Ratnam was all praise for Sai Pallavi at the pre-release event for Amaran.

‘I am a big fan’

Mani expressed his desire to work with Sai someday, reportedly saying, “I am a big fan. I hope I get to work with you one day.” Sai responded that Mani has been her inspiration while choosing roles. She said, “Before coming into movies, I didn’t know the names of many directors. But Mani Ratnam is one name I have always known. He is one of the reasons I am choosy about scripts and roles.”

At the same event, Mani also praised Sivakarthikeyan, talking about how ‘some actors become big heroes after their first debut’, but people like him and the actor had to achieve it by ‘climbing step by step’. “You are like me,” he said. Sivakarthikeyan also revealed at the event that, like everyone, he became a fan of Sai after watching her play Malar in the Malayalam film Premam.

About Amaran

Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. The film is based on Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless. It tells the story of the late army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan. Major Mukund was a commissioned officer in the Rajput Regiment of the Army. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for an act of bravery during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sai plays his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Amaran is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film, which will be released on October 31. In theatres, the film will clash with Jayam Ravi’s Brother and Kavin’s Bloody Beggar.

Upcoming work

Mani recently wrapped up shooting for Thug Life with Kamal in the lead role. Silambarasan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi also star in the film. Sivakarthikeyan will soon be seen in an untitled film helmed by AR Murugadoss. Sai has Thandel in Telugu, apart from an untitled film with Junaid Khan and Ramayana in Hindi.