Sai Pallavi dances to Marathi songs Zingaat, Apsara Aali at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding. Watch

Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan recently got married to Vineeth Sivakumar in Tamil Nadu. Pictures and videos from the wedding are surfacing online, giving fans a sneak peek into some heartwarming moments. Catching the most attention are videos of Sai dancing her heart out at Pooja’s sangeet. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi slays in throwback video as she recreates Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani) Sai Pallavi showed off her moves at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding.

Sai Pallavi dances her heart out

In one of the videos that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), Sai is dressed in a blue kurta and white palazzo. She dances with a loved one to the Marathi song Apsara Aali from Natarang as family and friends cheer on.

In another video, she can be seen dancing to another Marathi song, Zingaat from Sairat. Later she’s joined by more family members who do the hook step together.

Pictures of Sai dressed in all-white with matching bangles, a pearl necklace and white flowers adorning her hair also surfaced online recently. Some pictures show her performing traditional rituals as Pooja and Vineeth look at her. Family photos have also surfaced, with Pooja hugging Sai as they pose for pictures after the wedding ceremony.

Pooja also shared a video of her haldi ceremony on Instagram recently, writing, “It wasn’t just turmeric and flowers!! #myhaldi.”

Upcoming work

Sai will soon be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Naga Chaitanya as her co-star. The film will be released in theatres on December 20 this year. She plays a woman who fights for her lover after he’s wrongfully imprisoned. The actor will also star in the Tamil film Amaran, which stars Sivakarthikeyan as the lead.

Sai will soon debut in Bollywood and is touted to play Sita in Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Ram. She was also spotted in Japan, shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film with Junaid Khan. Junaid, who recently made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaja has called her ‘fantastic’ in interviews while remaining tight-lipped about the project.