Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra says Raavan was right in his own way: ‘Evil toh the lekin pyaar mein bhi the’

What Mukesh said about Raavan

During the conversation when Mukesh was asked about his thoughts on Raavan, he said: “Yaar woh bhi toh pyaar mein hi they na? Revenge mein the lekin pyaar mein bhi toh the. Jitna mujhe samajh mein ata hei kyuki woh evil toh the. Unko revenge toh lena hi tha lekin woh pyaar mein the apne behen ke. Woh bhi apne taraf se thik the. Ye apne taraf se thik the. Tha toh yudh lekin yudh mein dono apne apne jagah thik tha. Dono pyaar mein the (He wanted revenge, but he was in love as well. As far as I understand Raavan, he was evil and vengeful, but his revenge was driven by love for his sister. Both Ram and Raavan were right in their own ways).”

He added, “Bohut daar lagta hain kyuki Ramayana ko leke baat karna aajkal hamare desh mein… (I am scared to talk about Ramayana because of how things are in our country these days).”

More details

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by the actor's fans, hinting that the actor is taking archery lessons for his role.