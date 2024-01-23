Sai Pallavi glows in simple yellow saree at sister Pooja Kannan's engagement; check out the dreamy pics

Actor Sai Pallavi’s younger sister Pooja Kannan recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Vineeth in the presence of their close friends and family. Now, several dreamy pictures from the ceremony are out. Pooja Kannan, who is also an actor, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the happy photos from the engagement ceremony, which took place on Sunday. Also read: Sai Pallavi clears the air on her ‘wedding picture’ Pooja Kannan's engagement ceremony photos feature Sai Pallavi and family.

Pooja Kannan's engagement pics

She wrote in her caption, “A bigger family, fuller hearts and too much love that my heart can’t contain (heart emoji) 21.01.24 (heart and ring emoji)." While Pooja and Vineeth wore colour coordinated traditional ensembles – she was in a grey saree and he wore a a matching kurta – Sai wore a cream and yellow saree for her sister's special day.

Apart from some couple photos, Pooja also shared photos with Sai and their parents. Earlier videos and photos of Sai from Pooja's engagement were shared on fan pages.

Ahead of the ceremony, Pooja had shared a throwback video of herself and Vineeth on Instagram Reels. She had written in her caption, “This cute little button has taught me what it is to love selflessly, being patient and consistent in love, and to exist gracefully! This is Vineeth and he is my ray of sunshine. I love you my partner in crime and now, my partner!!”

Sai Pallavi's projects

Sai Pallavi is currently busy filming two movies – Rajkumar Periasamy’s Tamil film tentatively titled SK21, where she stars alongside Sivakarthikeyan. In the Telugu movie Thandel, she will share the screen with actor Naga Chaitanya.

Reports also suggest, Sai is set to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram. The shooting for the film is set to commence from March this year, as per a report by Pinkvilla.

