Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Sai Pallavi slays in throwback video as she recreates Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 17, 2024 06:17 AM IST

Sai Pallavi is breaking the internet as her throwback dance video on Sheila Ki Jawani has impressed netizens.

Sai Pallavi, known for her elegant persona and acting prowess, recently surprised her fans with a throwback video. A clip of the actor performing to Katrina Kaif's popular track Sheila Ki Jawani during a dance competition has gone viral on various social media platforms. Sai is shown dancing alongside a friend while competing on stage. (Also read: Toxic producers clarify rumours of Kareena Kapoor, Sai Pallavi joining cast of Yash-starrer)

Sai Pallavi recreates Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani.

Sai Pallavi grooves to Sheila Ki Jawani

The Virat Parvam actor is seen wearing a white crop-top paired with pink bottoms in the older video from the Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva reality show. The dance-based series aired on Star Vijay in 2008. Later, in 2009, Sai participated in ETV's Dhee 4.

Sai has always been passionate about dancing. In an older interview, India Today quoted her saying, “She (Sai's mother) started making me watch videos of Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai and I kept practicing and over time it gave me a lot of comfort because I used to get a lot of validation from mum and dad every time I danced and won a competition. I was like ‘Ok, I am good at this so let me start doing this’.”

Sai Pallavi in Ramayan

Sai has currently been in the headlines as it is being speculated that she will star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The actor is likely to play the role of Sita in the movie. So far, there is no official confirmation about Sai being part of the project. Earlier, it was claimed that Alia Bhatt was supposed to play the role, but backed out of it later. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Yash in crucial roles. There have been reports that Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi could play the characters of Lord Hanuman, Kumbhkaran and Vibhishan respectively. Recently, pictures of Arun as Dashrath and Lara as his wife Kekayi went viral on social media. The photos were leaked from the sets of the movie.

 

