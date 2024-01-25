Sai Pallavi dances her heart out at sister Pooja Kannan’s engagement; says 'it'll take time for it to sink in.’ Watch

Actor Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan got engaged recently and both sisters shared pictures from the close-knit ceremony on their Instagram accounts. Sai looked gorgeous in a cream and yellow saree while Pooja looked radiant in cream and lavender. While the pictures shared by the sisters share a glimpse of the festivities, a video from the festivities is doing rounds on social media. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi glows in simple yellow saree at sister Pooja Kannan's engagement; check out the dreamy pics) Sai Pallavi and Pooja Kannan shared adorable pictures from the latter's engagement(Instagram)

Inside pictures and videos

In the video shared by a fan page, Sai and Pooja can be seen dancing their hearts out with cousins and other family members. Sharing pictures from the engagement, Sai shared that it’s yet to sink in for her that her ‘baby sister’ is engaged.

She wrote, “My baby sister is engaged, it’s going to take a lil while for that to sink in! Brother has no idea what he’s gotten into! Good luck da @v1n33. Welcome to the family.”

She also shared pictures of the family dancing away, writing, “And that’s how we roll!!!” Pooja also shared some adorable pictures from the special day.

Upcoming work

Sai debuted in 2015 with the Malayalam film Premam while Pooja debuted in 2021 with the Tamil film Chithirai Sevvaanam. She debuted in Telugu in 2017 with Fidaa and in Tamil with the 2018 film Diya. She acted in hit films like Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy in Telugu and Maari 2, MGK in Tamil. Sai was last seen in the 2022 Tamil film Gargi and Telugu film Virata Parvam. Pooja is yet to sign another project.

Sai will soon be seen in Thandel in Telugu, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Naga Chaitanya. She will also star in an untitled film with Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan. Rumour has it that she will play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

