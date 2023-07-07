When Rishab Shetty picked Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sai Pallavi over Rashmika Mandanna

Rishab Shetty turned 40 on July 7. The actor-filmmaker, who had written and directed last year's super hit Kantara and also played the lead role in the Kannada film, is known for speaking his mind. In an earlier interview, Rishab was asked to choose his favourite among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi. He picked Samantha and Sai over Rashmika, even though the latter was launched in films with Kirik Party (2016), which was directed by Rishab. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna responds to trolls who mocked her for not watching Kantara Happy birthday Rishab Shetty: The actor-filmmaker had directed Rashmika Mandanna's first film Kirik Party.

What Rishab Shetty said

In a 2022 interview, the actor-director was asked who among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi would he like to work with in his next project.

He said in a chat with Gulte in Hindi, “I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers... These actors on your list, I don’t like them. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi and Samantha. They are true artistes and some of the best and finest performers we have."

Rishab Shetty's equation with Rashmika Mandanna

Last year, Rashmika was trolled by Rishab Shetty fans after she said that she had not watched Kantara and hopes to catch it soon. Weeks later as she attended an event, the actor told media that she had finally watched the film and also congratulated the team.

Rishab Shetty had also spoken about the controversy around Rashmika Mandanna’s comments about not having watched his film Kantara. He told Mashable India in a 2023 interview, when asked if he thought Rashmika was being ungrateful towards him after her earlier comment about Kantara, “You don’t mind. Bahut saare artistes ko hum log leke aaye, aur humko bahut saare directors aur producers ne opportunity diya hai, toh waisa hi list mein rahenge. Aage kuch nahi bolte (We’ve launched many artistes, many directors and producers have given us opportunities, there’s a long list of such people. Let’s say no more).”

Kantara 2

Rishab is now working on Kantara 2, In February, Rishab had confirmed that his 2022 film Kantara, which had emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time in Karnataka, will be getting a prequel.

Kantara 2 will be released in 2024. Rishab had said that what audiences saw in Kantara was actually the second part, Kantara 2 will be the prequel to the origin story, making it the first part. He had also confirmed that he has commenced the scripting for Kantara 2.

