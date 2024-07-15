Sivakarthikeyan reveals name of his 3rd child; pens sweet note for wife Aarthy: ‘I saw what you went through…’

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy have announced the name of their third child. The actor took to Instagram to share a video from their intimate naming ceremony, also penning a sweet note for his wife. (Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan announces birth of baby boy: ‘Our family has grown a little bigger’) Sivakarthikeyan's second son is named Pavan,

‘I am forever grateful’

Sivakarthikeyan shared that their third child has been named Pavan. The heartwarming video features their loved ones blessing the couple and their newborn. It also features his daughter Aaradhana and son Gugan.

Sharing the note, he wrote, “Aarthy...I was there by your side in the operation theatre and saw what you went through to deliver our babies. I am forever grateful to you for enduring the pain in creating this beautiful world for me. Love youuuuu.” Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthy got married in 2010.

On June 3, Sivakarthikeyan had also shared on social media that him and Aarthy were blessed with a baby boy. He had written, “Dear all, Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy born on June 2nd Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support, and blessings, as always - Gugan, Aaradhana, Aarthy & Sivakarthikeyan.”

Fans react

Fans were happy to see Sivakarthikeyan thank Aarthy in the caption. One fan wrote, “Ahhhh i thought it was an name reveal post but DAMN, he THANKED his wife in the caption,,, WE GET IT WE GET IT,” with teary eyed emojis. Another wrote, “Men in love,” with heart emojis. One fan thought, “This is the best thing you'll see on the internet today today. Touchwood please.” Numerous other fans congratulated the family.

Upcoming work

Sivakarthikeyan will soon be seen in Rajkumar Periyasamy’s biographical drama Amaran. The film is based on the book, India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It tells the story of the martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadharajan. He will also be seen in a film directed by AR Murugadoss with Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon.