Sivakarthikeyan announces birth of baby boy: ‘Our family has grown a little bigger’

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has announced a new addition to his family. The star welcomed a baby boy, his third child with wife Aarthi, on Sunday. (Also Read – Sivakarthikeyan exclusive interview: 'I don't sign films based on my remuneration') Sivakarthikeyan with his family

Sivakarthikeyan announces baby boy's birth

On Monday, Sivakarthikeyan took to his X handle and wrote, “Dear all, our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy born on June 2nd (red heart emoji). Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support and blessings, as always (red heart, smile and namaste emojis).” Sivakarthikeyan signed off this announcement with not only his name, but also his wife and two kids.

Sivakarthikeyan married Aarthi in 2010. They already had two kids – daughter Aaradhana and son Gugan Doss. Sivakarthikeyan often shares family portraits on his Instagram handle. Last Pongal, Sivakarthikeyan shared a picture in which he and his family don traditional attire. He wrote in the caption, “This time it is Ayalaan Pongal for us (emojis).” Last year on Diwali, Sivakarthikeyan shared another family portrait, wishing his fans on behalf of his family.

About Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan gained prominence by winning the Star Vijay stand-up comedy reality show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? Season 2 in 2006. He went on to appear in several other reality shows on stand-up comedy and music. He's also an acclaimed singer and lyricist.

Sivakarthikeyan made his Tamil film debut with Pandiraj's 2012 dramedy Marina. In the same year, he was also seen in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's romantic psychological thriller 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. He then went on to star in films like Manam Kothi Paravai, Kedi Billa Killadi, Ethir Neechal Kunjithapatham, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Maan Karate, and Kaaki Sattai, Rajinimurugan, Remo, Velaikkaran, Seemaraja, Mr. Local, Namma Veettu Pillai, Hero, Doctor, Don, Prince, Maaveeran, and most recently, Ayalaan.

Sivakarthikeyan will be next seen in Rajkumar Periasamy's action film Amaran, the biopic of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film, also starring Sai Pallavi and Rahul Bose, is co-produced by Kamal Haasan and Sony Pictures Films India.