Sai Pallavi shoots with Aamir Khan's son Junaid in Japan; pictures leak online

Pictures of Sai Pallavi and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan shooting for their upcoming film in Japan have found their way online. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the untitled film is currently being shot at the Sapporo Snow Festival. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi dances her heart out at sister Pooja Kannan’s engagement; says 'it'll take time for it to sink in.’ Watch) Pictures of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan that were leaked online(X)

The pictures

In the pictures, Sai can be seen showing off her curls. The actors also posed for pictures for fans and clicked selfies with them when they ran into them at the festival. One of the pictures sees them both pose in a store for some fans. Some other pictures are taken outdoors, seemingly while they were shooting for the film. The untitled film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra of Hichki fame.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Junaid’s debut

Junaid’s first film titled Maharaj will be released this year. However, his untitled film under his father’s banner has been in the news for quite some time now. The pictures of Junaid and Sai don’t reveal much about the film’s story, apart from the fact that they’re shooting in the snow. It also reveals their looks from the film. Junaid can be seen wearing spectacles while Sai rocks a fresh-faced look. The film initially faced a few challenges in Japan due to unexpected snowfall, states a report in Firstpost. But shooting is now in full swing.

Upcoming work

Junaid has worked in theatre for seven years and is posed to debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj, which will stream on Netflix. The project also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles. Sai was last seen in the 2022 films Virata Parvam and Gargi in Telugu and Tamil. She is currently also shooting for Thandel with Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti. Sai has also been roped in for a Tamil film directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.