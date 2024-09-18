Sai Pallavi can't hold back happy tears at Pooja Kannan's Badaga-style wedding. See pics

Actor Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan married Vineeth Sivakumar in a traditional Badaga wedding in Ooty. Vineeth and the photographer shared inside photos from the wedding on Instagram, which showed both sisters getting emotional during the ceremony. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi gets ‘extra conscious’ as she applies sister Pooja Kannan's wedding mehendi in sweet new video) Sai Pallavi and sister Pooja Kannan shared beautiful moments at the latter's wedding.

Sai Pallavi, Pooja Kannan cry happy tears

“To infinity and beyond.” wrote Vineeth, sharing numerous pictures. The first sees him holding Pooja close after the wedding ceremony as they giggle. Some pictures show Pooja crying happy tears as Vineeth ties the knot. One picture shows how Sai and some other family members couldn’t hold back happy tears either. The pictures Vineeth shared also give an insight into some traditional customs.

The photographer, Eshant, revealed that the wedding took place on September 5 in Ooty. The pictures he shared show Sai getting Pooja ready for the wedding, both of them dressed in traditional and simple white clothing. He also posted photos of the sisters getting emotional, apart from a few candid moments he captured. The photographer also shared that the wedding happened at Vineeth's family home in Ooty.

For the unversed, Badaga customs and traditions are known for their practicality and simplicity, according to Badaga.co. The weddings followed by the villages in Nilgiri Hills all follow similar customs. Badaga weddings usually take place at the groom’s house and vegetarian dishes are served during the festivities. Sai and Pooja hail from Kotagiri in Nilgiris.

Upcoming work

Pooja debuted in 2021 with Chithirai Sevvanam and is yet to announce any other project. Sai was last seen in the 2022 film Gargi. She will soon star in Amaran in Tamil with Sivakarthikeyan, Thandel in Telugu with Naga Chaitanya, an untitled Hindi project with Junaid Khan and Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor. Amaran will be released in theatres on October 31 and the release date of Thandel is yet to be announced.