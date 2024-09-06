Watch Sai Pallavi dance her heart out to Kangana Ranaut's London Thumakda at sister Pooja's sangeet ceremony

Check out Sai dance video from sister's sangeet

Sai wore a blue and beige ethnic look as she performed to the popular song from the 2013 film. Earlier this year too, a video of the actor went viral as she danced to the song at the wrap up party of her upcoming Junaid Khan film, Ek Din, in Japan. Reacting to Sai's new video from her sister Pooja's recent sangeet function, a fan on Reddit wrote, “She loves to dance.”

‘So heartwarming to see a real relatable sangeet’

Pooja was also seen in the clip. A Redditor said about Pooja and Sai's sangeet video, "This looks cute, like a nice sweet small family affair. I was awed by her dancing skills in Rowdy Baby, both sisters look cute here."

A person also commented, "Wow her sister is such a good dancer too!" Another agreed, writing, "Her sister is surprisingly as good as Sai Pallavi. For the uninitiated, Sai is widely regarded as one of the best dancers in South Indian cinema."

A comment also read, "It's very cute..... tbh (to be honest) it looks like a normal happy weddings at home." A fan simply wrote for Sai, "Love her." Another said, "I'm smiling seeing this post. So heartwarming to see a real relatable sangeet moment, Sai and her sisters are rockstars!"

At the sangeet, Pooja and Sai also performed to the Marathi song Apsara Aali. Check out some more inside videos and pictures from Pooja's sangeet and wedding celebration:

More about Pooja 's wedding

Recently, Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan married Vineeth is a traditional wedding in Tamil Nadu. Several photos and videos from the wedding are doing the rounds on social media.

For the traditional wedding ceremony, everyone, including the bride and groom, wore white. Sai looked gorgeous in a white saree. Pooja and Vineeth had gotten engaged in January this year.