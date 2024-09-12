Sai Pallavi gets ‘extra conscious’ as she applies sister Pooja Kannan's wedding mehendi in sweet new video. Watch

Sai Pallavi seems to be having a ball at her sister Pooja Kannan’s pre-wedding festivities. Pooja shared pictures and videos from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the intimate ceremony in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi dances to Marathi songs Zingaat, Apsara Aali at sister Pooja Kannan's wedding. Watch) Sai Pallavi applied her sister Pooja Kannan's wedding mehendi.

Pooja Kannan’s mehendi ceremony

While sharing pictures of her mehendi, Pooja revealed that her sister Sai has always been the one to apply her mehendi, so it was no different for her wedding. She wrote, “Keeping up with the old tradition—my sister doing my mehendi, as it’s always been!! " She shared pictures of her dancing, getting her mehendi applied by Sai, and posing for pictures in a pink lehenga.

She also shared a reel in which she asked her sister to apply her mehendi. After Sai seemingly messes up a portion and cleans it up she says, “I just made a mistake and I am getting extra conscious, take the camera away,” before pushing it. Later, Pooja gives Sai a hug before dancing with the rest of the family.

Fans seemed impressed with Sai applying her sister’s wedding mehendi, as brides usually prefer experts. “Wow she applied mehendi,” commented one fan under the pictures. Another wrote, “What is saipallavi bad at??” A fan opined, “U have an amazing lovely sister, how lucky u are. stay blessed.” One even called Sai the “bestest sister”.

Pooja Kannan’s wedding

Pooja has been sharing pictures and videos of her pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram. She got engaged to Vineeth Sivakumar in January this year. In August, Pooja shared a reel of her bachelorette party that involved a picnic and a relaxing getaway, writing, “Bride tribe, the ultimate support system!” The last few days saw her share pictures and videos of her haldi, sangeet and a traditional pooja ceremony.

Upcoming work

Pooja made her acting debut in 2021 with Chithirai Sevvaanam, it remains to be seen if she will continue acting. Sai has numerous films lined up, including Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. She will also play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and will star in a film with Junaid Khan.