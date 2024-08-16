Sai Pallavi's fans ‘disappointed’ she did not win National Film Award for Gargi: ‘No offence to Nitya Menon’

Sai Pallavi’s fans have been expressing their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter) ever since the 70th National Film Awards were announced on Monday afternoon. Nithya Menen won the Best Actress award this year for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam, but Sai’s fans feel different. (70th National Film Awards live updates) Sai Pallavi in a still from the 2022 film Gargi.

Sai Pallavi’s fans bat for her

From Monday afternoon, Sai’s fans took to X to share their disappointment that the awards did not pan out as per their expectations. One fan shared a still of Sai from Gargi from a key scene, simply writing, “ROBBED.” Another shared screengrabs of the actor from the film, writing, “Sai Pallavi deserved Best Actress for Gargi. No offence to Nitya Menon but Gargi role had more emotion and very heavy to carry by an actress comparing to Shobana from Thiruchitrambalam.”

Another thought everything about the film was ‘top class’ wondering why it didn’t win any awards, “Sai Pallavi as #GARGI deserves a National Award more than anyone else...the script, the Screenplay, the PERFORMANCE everything about the movie is on top class. Disappointed with the #NationalFilmAwards announcement.” Another agreed, “Sai Pallavi deserves a National Award for her performance in #Gargi. It's a total disappointment with the #NationalFilmAwards.”

One fan seemed disappointed for both Mammootty and Sai while being ‘thrilled’ about Nithya’s win, writing, “#Mammootty, undeniably, deserves the #NationalAward, but he is one of those artists who transcends such accolades,” adding, “I'm thrilled for #NithyaMenen's win, though I would have been even happier if #SaiPallavi had won for her earnest performance in #Gargi.”

A fan thought Sai’s performance in Gargi was one of the best in the year, “Sai Pallavi did in #Gargi was exceptional,extraordinary & mindblowing. She lived as the character,which is not easy to perform. She deserves the National Award more than anyone else. You will be loved forever Gargi, regardless of awards, One of the finest performances by Sai Pallavi.”

One thanked her for acting in Gargi, adding that the award would’ve been a ‘well-deserved recognition’ of her skills, “A national award would be well-deserved recognition for #SaiPallavi for her exceptional acting range in #Gargi. She fully immersed herself in the Character! She conveyed the complex emotions of #Gargi. No matter what, YOU ARE THE BESTEST @Sai_Pallavi92. Thanku for GARGI!”

About Gargi and Thiruchitrambalam

Gargi, directed by Gautham Ramachandran, tells the story of a young woman who has faith in her father’s innocence after he’s accused of assaulting a child along with four other men. She sets off to seek justice with the help of a juvenile advocate. Thiruchitrambalam was directed by Mithran R Jawahar and also starred Dhanush. It tells the story of Pazham, who finds solace in his best friend, Shobana, while dealing with life.