Live

By

70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: The I&B Ministry will announce the winners of this year's iteration of National Awards.

70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor.

70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: The 70th National Film Awards will be announced on Friday, August 16 at 1.30 PM. Who's on the jury The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury....Read More

Films certified in 2022 are eligible for the awards announced today. Big wins: The biggest win went to Rishabh Shetty for Kantara. He played a village muscle in the Kannada movie, who goes on to realise his true potential as the saviour of his people. He also directed the film that went on to become the biggest Kannada hit of all time after KGF franchise. The Best Actress Award was a tie between Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express. Sooraj Bharjatya won Best Director for Uunchaai, starring Amitabh Bachchan and others. Neena Gupta also won Best Supporting Actress for the same. Check out live updates here: