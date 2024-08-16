70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor, Attam is Best Feature Film
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: The 70th National Film Awards will be announced on Friday, August 16 at 1.30 PM.
Who's on the juryThe jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury....Read More
Films certified in 2022 are eligible for the awards announced today.
Big wins:
- The biggest win went to Rishabh Shetty for Kantara. He played a village muscle in the Kannada movie, who goes on to realise his true potential as the saviour of his people. He also directed the film that went on to become the biggest Kannada hit of all time after KGF franchise.
- The Best Actress Award was a tie between Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.
- Sooraj Bharjatya won Best Director for Uunchaai, starring Amitabh Bachchan and others. Neena Gupta also won Best Supporting Actress for the same.
Check out live updates here:
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Actor trends
After the announcement, ‘Best Actor’ is trending on Twitter, with fans celebrating the big win for Rishabh Shetty.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Director
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Sooraj R Barjatya judged best director for Uunchai.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Film
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Malayalam movie Attam wins Best Feature Film. Kantara won the award for Best Film (Wholesome Entertainment), Brahmastra won Best VFX Film.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor
Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor for Kantara. He also directed the movie.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Actress
Nitya Menon and Maansi Paarekh win Best Actress.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Actor in Suppoting Role
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Neena Gupta wins Best Actress in Supporting Role for Uunchai.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best playback singer
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Arijit Singh won Best Playback Singer for Brahmastra.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Music Director
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Pritam won Best Music Director for Brahmastra. AR Rahman won Best Background music for Ponniyin Selvan 2. Anand Krishnamurthy won Best Sound Design, also for Ponniyin Selvan
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Hindi film
Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar wins Best Hindi Film National Award. It aslo stars Manoj Bajpayee.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Kannada Film
KGF 2, starring Yash, wins Best Kannada Film. It also got an award for stunt choreography
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Telugu, Tamil Films
Karthikeya 2 and Ponniyin Selvan 2 got Best Telugu and Best Tamil movies awards.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Special mentions
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Manoj Bajpayee gets a special mention for Gulmohar. Music director Sanjay Salil Chaudhary also got a special mention.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Vishal Shekar win
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best script and best cinematography awards given to Mono No Aware in non-feature film category. Composers Vishal Shekhar also won best music award.
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Watch the ceremony live here
National Film Awards announcement live updates: Who won in 2023?
70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: When and where to watch?
The 70th National Film Awards are being announced today in New Delhi. The announcements begin at 1:30 pm. It will be tweeted live on an I&B Ministry's page.