Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor, Attam is Best Feature Film

    By Soumya Srivastava
    Aug 16, 2024 2:37 PM IST
    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: The I&B Ministry will announce the winners of this year's iteration of National Awards.
    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor.
    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor.

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: The 70th National Film Awards will be announced on Friday, August 16 at 1.30 PM.

    Who's on the jury

    The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury....Read More

    Films certified in 2022 are eligible for the awards announced today.

    Big wins:

    1. The biggest win went to Rishabh Shetty for Kantara. He played a village muscle in the Kannada movie, who goes on to realise his true potential as the saviour of his people. He also directed the film that went on to become the biggest Kannada hit of all time after KGF franchise.
    2. The Best Actress Award was a tie between Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.
    3. Sooraj Bharjatya won Best Director for Uunchaai, starring Amitabh Bachchan and others. Neena Gupta also won Best Supporting Actress for the same.

    Check out live updates here:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 16, 2024 2:37 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Actor trends

    After the announcement, ‘Best Actor’ is trending on Twitter, with fans celebrating the big win for Rishabh Shetty.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:11 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Director

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Sooraj R Barjatya judged best director for Uunchai.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Film

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Malayalam movie Attam wins Best Feature Film. Kantara won the award for Best Film (Wholesome Entertainment), Brahmastra won Best VFX Film.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor

    Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor for Kantara. He also directed the movie.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Actress

    Nitya Menon and Maansi Paarekh win Best Actress.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Actor in Suppoting Role

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Neena Gupta wins Best Actress in Supporting Role for Uunchai.

    Aug 16, 2024 2:00 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best playback singer

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Arijit Singh won Best Playback Singer for Brahmastra.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:58 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Music Director

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Pritam won Best Music Director for Brahmastra. AR Rahman won Best Background music for Ponniyin Selvan 2. Anand Krishnamurthy won Best Sound Design, also for Ponniyin Selvan

    Aug 16, 2024 1:56 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Hindi film

    Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar wins Best Hindi Film National Award. It aslo stars Manoj Bajpayee.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:55 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Kannada Film

    KGF 2, starring Yash, wins Best Kannada Film. It also got an award for stunt choreography

    Aug 16, 2024 1:54 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best Telugu, Tamil Films

    Karthikeya 2 and Ponniyin Selvan 2 got Best Telugu and Best Tamil movies awards.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Special mentions

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Manoj Bajpayee gets a special mention for Gulmohar. Music director Sanjay Salil Chaudhary also got a special mention.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Vishal Shekar win

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Best script and best cinematography awards given to Mono No Aware in non-feature film category. Composers Vishal Shekhar also won best music award.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:46 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Watch the ceremony live here

    Aug 16, 2024 1:44 PM IST

    National Film Awards announcement live updates: Who won in 2023?

    Before the winners are announced for this year, take a look at who won what in 2023. Full list here.

    Aug 16, 2024 1:41 PM IST

    70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: When and where to watch?

    The 70th National Film Awards are being announced today in New Delhi. The announcements begin at 1:30 pm. It will be tweeted live on an I&B Ministry's page.

    News entertainment bollywood 70th National Film Awards announcement live updates: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor, Attam is Best Feature Film
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes