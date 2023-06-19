Bhuvan Arora: After Farzi, I’m at a place where I can choose what I want to be a part of

Actor Bhuvan Arora played the hero’s best friend in his debut film, Shuddh Desi Romance (2013). Cut to 2023, he again played the hero, Shahid Kapoor’s best friend in the web show Farzi, a show that fetched him a lot of praise. Ask if the industry tends to stereotype actors in similar kind of roles, and Arora believes to break the typecast, one needs to first get stereotyped. “Also, I’m ar a very early stage of my career to be typecast into any box. Farzi was the first major project that I’ve been a part of. It’s a very generic thing to say that, ‘Yeh hero ka dost tha’. Technically if you see, both mine and Shahid’s characters are contributing equally in terms of the story and screenplay,” explains the actor. Bhuvan Arora on roles and career after Farzi

That being said, he understand that Shahid enjoys a level of fandom and it’s natural for audiences to feel that way. “Obviously, Shahid Bhai is a bigger star, so people will see me like that (a friend’s role). With all due respect to him, I will only see if there is good material in the show and character, so that I can add value and be a part of it. I just want to do good projects with good people. It’s high time that we break these stereotypes,” asserts the actor, known for projects such as Tevar, Naam Shabana, Bank Chor, Chaman Bahar and Jai Mummy Di.

Irrespective of how his role was perceived by audiences, Arora is content that the show opened many new doors for him and even casting scenario changes after he played the parallel lead. “After Farzi, a lot of people reached out with their scripts. It’s all very new and awkward for me because I’ve always been on the other side where I had to audition and the ball was never in my court. Now, I’m at a place where I can choose what I want to be a part of. It is a happy place for an actor,” beams the actor , who has signed his next, Kabir Khan’s directorial alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Sharing about the process he follows to give his nod to a script, the 36-year-old tells us that he is taking is slow and not running any rat race to bag a protagonist part.

“I don’t want to be a part of any project thinking, ‘Bhai, humein toh lead role hi karna hai’. I have gotten multiple offers where they wanted me, but I didn’t like the script, so I turned them down. I’d rather be a small part of something that has great value. I am not getting inclined or influenced by what people say, I am just going to enjoy my fate,” tells us the actor, currently shooting for a Tamil film that marks his debut in the South film industry.

As for his film with Aaryan, while Arora can’t divulge much details, he says, “It’s going to be quite a challenging film based on a true story. It’s not something Kabir sir has done before. It requires all the actors to prepare a lot for their parts. I’ve also not done anything like this before, so it’ll be a fresh avatar.”