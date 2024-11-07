Menu Explore
Sai Pallavi calls Amaran Sivakarthikeyan's first blockbuster in Telugu; fans remind her of Doctor, Don

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 07, 2024 03:17 PM IST

At Amaran's success meet, Sai Pallavi called Amaran her first blockbuster in Tamil Nadu and Shivakarthikeyan's first in Telugu states.

Rajkumar Periasamy’s Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran was released in theatres on October 31. The film, a biopic on the late Major Mukund and his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese’s story, received good reviews. Sai called Amaran Sivakarthikeyan’s first blockbuster in Telugu, but fans reminded her otherwise. (Also Read: Amaran director says Major Mukund's family requested him not to mention caste in Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi film)

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi play Major Mukund and Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran.
Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi play Major Mukund and Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran.

Sai Pallavi on Amaran

At an event held in Hyderabad to celebrate Amaran’s success in Telugu, Sai thanked the Telugu audience first for receiving the film as much as the Tamil people did. “It feels like you’ve given me a warm hug. Telugu audiences have always owned good films, irrespective of language. I’ve done so many films here, but they accepted me as Indhu Rebecca Varghese,” she said.

She added, “I thought Sivakarthikeyan was a household name in Tamil Nadu, but he’s now one here too. Someone told me I got my big blockbuster in Tamil with him. Similarly, I am happy his first blockbuster in Telugu has been with me. I hope his next films also receive such appreciation.” Sai also thanked director Rajkumar for writing her character so well.

Internet reacts

Fans were confused by Sai’s statement, given that Sivakarthikeyan’s 2021 film Doctor and 2022 film Don were also hits in Telugu. One fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Don, doctor Telugu lo hit ey ga (Don, Doctor were a hit in Telugu right).” Another wrote, “Doctor and Don already hits ani cheppandra evaraina (Someone tell her that Doctor and Don were already hits here).” A person commented, “Hellooooo @Sai_Pallavi92 already Siva nna has Doctor and Don.”

One more fan wrote, “Karthikeyan already 3 movies hit before Amaran. Get your facts check,” considering the 2016 film Remo as a hit in Telugu too. Some argued on the technicalities of ‘blockbuster’ versus a ‘hit’ writing, “Some may say don and doctor movie of SK are hits. Yes both movies became hit. But amaran is blockbuster.” Some also commented that the 2023 film Maaveeran also fared well in AP, Telangana.

According to Sacnilk.com, Amaran earned 109.1 crore net and 125.5 crore gross in India. The film made 176.5 crore worldwide in its first week. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

