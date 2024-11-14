Karthi's cameo in Kanguva: Fans react to his unrecognisable look in Suriya film; lead-up to sequel Kanguva 2

Siva’s Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva was released in theatres on November 14. The film features a cameo by Suriya’s brother, actor Karthi, and the internet can’t seem to get enough of his dual looks in the film. (Also Read: Kanguva Review: Suriya’s superb performance let down by weak writing and narration) Suriya's recently released fantasy film Kanguva sees a cameo by Karthi.

Karthi in dual looks in Kanguva

While most of the film received mixed reviews, the film’s climax featuring Karthi seems to have left a mark. Fans posted numerous pictures and videos of Karthi’s cameo on X (formerly Twitter), which seems to set things up for Kanguva 2.

One of the pictures posted by a fan shows Karthi and Suriya in dual roles as warriors from the past and modern men, announcing Kanguva 2. “Kanguva on (fire emojis) surprise cameo karthi sir mind blowing waiting for part 2…” wrote one fan posting the title card while another wrote, “Suriya vs Karthi #Kanguva2.”

One fan posted a picture of Karthi with a huge tattoo on his forehead, gold grill on his teeth and spiked hair.

Another posted a video of the actor with long hair, light eyes, tattoo covering his forehead again and covered in blood, calling it ‘The Original Ruthless Agressive Villian Role’.

One person thought, “The Crocodile Fight Sequence and #Karthi intro are the highlights of the second half.” Another agreed, “#Karthi Cameo in #kanguva was worthable to watch.”

Sets up things for Kanguva 2

One person thought Kanguva sets up things perfectly for the sequel, writing on X, “The theatre went crazy for the climax, with #Suriya’s stunning six-pack reveal! The Double Dhamaka cameo by Karthi not only adds excitement but also sets up Part 2 perfectly. The energy is unmatched, delivering a solid punch to the story!”

Another disagreed, calling the film a ‘trailer’ for Kanguva 2, writing, “Kanguva is just a 2.5 hours of trailer version for Kanguva 2. Last 20 mins was only the good part. Very average movie. 2.25 / 5.”

Calling it an above average film, one fan wrote that much like how Suriya’s cameo as Rolex added to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Karthi’s cameo adds to Kanguva, “Vikram movie ni Surya save chesinattu Kanguva ni karthi save chesthadu. Climax. Overall abo avg movie, (Much like how Suriya saved Vikram, Karthi will save Kanguva with the climax. It’s an above average film overall)”

Karthi wishes team Kanguva good luck

Karthi wished team Kanguva good luck before its release: “A very passionate team has moved mountains to create this mammoth film called #Kanguva to entertain our beloved audience with great respect to them. My prayers for all their hard work to payoff big time,” he wrote, adding, “ My heartiest wishes to the ‘anbaana’ fans who are carrying this film in their hearts! May nature bless you all! glory.”

Kanguva was released in 2D and 3D in all south Indian languages and Hindi. The film has received mixed reviews on the internet so far.