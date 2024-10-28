Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suriya says negative comments would make him ‘extremely angry’ like Rolex: ‘But forgiveness is a beautiful thing’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Oct 28, 2024 06:13 AM IST

At the audio launch of his upcoming film Kanguva, actor Suriya spoke about choosing love over hatred and returning to cinema.

Actor Suriya was candid at the audio launch of his upcoming film Kanguva in Chennai. The actor spoke about his career's ups and downs and how he chose love over hatred, asking his fans to do the same. (Also Read: Rajinikanth teases Suriya that Kanguva was originally written for him: ‘I asked Siva to write me a period film but…’)

Suriya opened up about facing trolls during the audio launch of Kanguva.
Suriya opened up about facing trolls during the audio launch of Kanguva.

‘I would get very angry’

Suriya said about his career, “I have seen many ups and downs in my career. We enjoy success only when we feel the pain of flops.” He also addressed how he decided to change how he reacted to negative comments, adding, “Around five to six years ago, I used to be like Rolex (his antagonistic character in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram)…there was extreme anger. I would get very angry if I read a tweet or anything negative. But forgiveness is such a beautiful thing.”

Suriya said the only way to rise above everything is to spread love instead of negativity. He said, “No matter what hatred others sow, we must only spread love. That is the only way to rise above it. No need to waste your time reacting to negative comments. Time is precious.” The actor also credited Kanguva director Siva for helping him change his perspective on life, saying that this thought process reflects the way the director thinks.

Suriya on his upcoming film Kanguva

Suriya told PTI that he always wondered when we would see films like Braveheart and Lord of the Rings in India. “We have loved films (and shows) like Braveheart, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones or Apocalypto. We have been mesmerised by them and watched them multiple times. The thought was, when are we going to do such films?” he told the agency.

Talking about Kanguva at a recent press meet, Suriya said, “It's not just an action film with swords and violence, it will have a lot of emotion. The reason for the fight between five islands is something I haven't seen on-screen in recent past. The film is about forgiveness, which is the purest and highest form of love. That's the core idea.”

Kanguva will be released in theatres on November 14. It stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles, and Suriya will play dual roles.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //