Suriya says negative comments would make him ‘extremely angry’ like Rolex: ‘But forgiveness is a beautiful thing’

Actor Suriya was candid at the audio launch of his upcoming film Kanguva in Chennai. The actor spoke about his career's ups and downs and how he chose love over hatred, asking his fans to do the same. (Also Read: Rajinikanth teases Suriya that Kanguva was originally written for him: ‘I asked Siva to write me a period film but…’) Suriya opened up about facing trolls during the audio launch of Kanguva.

‘I would get very angry’

Suriya said about his career, “I have seen many ups and downs in my career. We enjoy success only when we feel the pain of flops.” He also addressed how he decided to change how he reacted to negative comments, adding, “Around five to six years ago, I used to be like Rolex (his antagonistic character in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram)…there was extreme anger. I would get very angry if I read a tweet or anything negative. But forgiveness is such a beautiful thing.”

Suriya said the only way to rise above everything is to spread love instead of negativity. He said, “No matter what hatred others sow, we must only spread love. That is the only way to rise above it. No need to waste your time reacting to negative comments. Time is precious.” The actor also credited Kanguva director Siva for helping him change his perspective on life, saying that this thought process reflects the way the director thinks.

Suriya on his upcoming film Kanguva

Suriya told PTI that he always wondered when we would see films like Braveheart and Lord of the Rings in India. “We have loved films (and shows) like Braveheart, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones or Apocalypto. We have been mesmerised by them and watched them multiple times. The thought was, when are we going to do such films?” he told the agency.

Talking about Kanguva at a recent press meet, Suriya said, “It's not just an action film with swords and violence, it will have a lot of emotion. The reason for the fight between five islands is something I haven't seen on-screen in recent past. The film is about forgiveness, which is the purest and highest form of love. That's the core idea.”

Kanguva will be released in theatres on November 14. It stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles, and Suriya will play dual roles.