Kanguva producer is confident Suriya-starrer will earn 2000 crore: 'Why are you underestimating it with 1000 crore?'

Tamil star Suriya is going pan-India with his next epic film Kanguva. Billed as one of the most expensive and grandest Indian films ever made, hopes are high for Kanguva regarding its box office fortunes. In fact, its producer, KE Gnanavel Raja, has already predicted that it will gross ₹2000 crore, a mark only one Indian film has ever breached before. (Also read: Kanguva release date: Suriya, Bobby Deol's fantasy-action film to now release on November 14) Suriya plays a warrior in Siva's fantasy action drama film Kanguva.

Kanguva producer's box office prediction

In an interview with Galatta recently, KE Gnanavel Raja, who is bankrolling Kanguva under the banner of Studio Green, was asked about the new 1000-crore club of Indian cinema. So far, the club (of films that have grossed ₹1000 crore worldwide) features only Hindi and Telugu films apart from one Kannada title (KGF Chapter 2). No Tamil film has breached that mark yet. When asked if Kanguva could change that, Raja replied, "I am expecting ₹2000 crore box office collection, and why are you underestimating it with ₹1000 crore mark."

The film producer also addressed the recent allegations of many studios inflating box office numbers and emphasized that Kanguva will be transparent there. "I intend to submit the GST from Studio Green and provide the appropriate documentation regarding the Kanguva box office collection. In the future, all interested parties may verify this information with other producers to ensure they are aware of the genuine box office collection reports," he added.

All about Kanguva

Kanguva, with an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore, is one of the most expensive Tamil films ever made. Shot across seven countries, the film will be released in 35 languages worldwide, a record for an Indian film. Kanguva features one of the biggest war sequences of Indian cinema, featuring over 10,000 people. Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Kiccha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, and Natarajan Subramaniam. It will be released on November 14.