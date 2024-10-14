Suriya's voice to be dubbed in multiple languages for Kanguva with AI's help, confirms producer

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja recently participated in X (formerly Twitter) Spaces' discussion about his upcoming film Kanguva. He revealed some interesting insights to fans about the Siva-directed film starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Suriya, Jyotika ‘incredibly proud’ of daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry) Suriya plays a warrior in Siva's fantasy action drama film Kanguva.

Suriya’s voice to be dubbed using AI

Kanguva will be released in eight languages worldwide on November 14. Apart from Tamil, the film will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French and Spanish. Gnanavel revealed during the discussion that they will not be using dubbing artists for Suriya’s character in other languages. But Suriya will not be dubbing in those languages, either.

Eenadu translated what he said in Tamil: “Suriya is dubbing for the Tamil version, but we will use AI for other languages. This marks new territory for Kollywood. Recently, Vettaiyan makers did something similar for Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. We hope it’ll succeed because we want to release the film in Chinese and Japanese also.”

In the same chat, Gnanavel also said that Kanguva will be released in around 3500 screens worldwide. While there were plans to release the film in 3D and IMAX formats, the producer said there are no plans for an IMAX release now. The producer said the film’s team has also approached Rajinikanth and Prabhas to be the chief guests at the pre-release event.

About Kanguva

Kanguva is a fantasy action film starring Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar in key roles. Devi Sri Prasad, Vetri Palanisamy, and Nishadh Yusuf are the music composer, cinematographer, and editor. Suriya will play dual roles in the film.

While the makers have mostly concentrated on Suriya and Bobby’s looks as warriors, earlier promotional material hinted that the film will also have a modern touch. One of the posters saw Suriya in a modern avatar but the makers have kept the film’s story under wraps.