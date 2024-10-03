Suriya, Jyotika ‘incredibly proud’ of daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika are over the moon about their daughter Diya’s documentary, Leading Light—The Untold Stories of Women Behind the Scenes. The proud parents penned sweet notes on Instagram, sharing how proud they are of their daughter for making this documentary. (Also Read: Exclusive: Suriya teaming up with director RJ Balaji? Here's what we know) Suriya and Jyotika's daughter also won awards for her documentary.

‘Proud of you’

Suriya shared the documentary’s poster on his Instagram and even posted the documentary’s link in his bio. He wrote, “Dear Diya, I am incredibly proud of you for making this documentary! It’s inspiring to see how you’ve given a voice to the amazing women behind the scenes, and I know this is just the beginning of your wonderful journey. Keep following your passion, I’m so proud to be your Appa and I can’t wait to see where this path takes you next. With all my love and admiration.”

Jyotika also shared the documentary’s poster, plus a picture of Diya holding up the certificates she won from Triloka International Filmfare Awards for her project. She wrote, “Proud of you Diya for making such a meaningful student documentary on the discrimination faced by female gaffers in the entertainment industry. Keep it up and thank you for throwing light on this underlying issue.” The picture shows that Diya won Best Student Short Film and a special jury award for Best Screenwriter last month.

Diya commented under both posts, thanking her ‘appa’ and ‘amma’ (father and mother) for showering her with love. The 13-minute documentary Diya uploaded on YouTube shows women talking about the struggle of being a gaffer in the Hindi film industry. She is credited for the documentary film’s concept and direction.

Upcoming work

Suriya was last seen in the 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan. After that, he only played cameos in Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Sarfira. He will soon be seen in Siva’s Kanguva, which will be released on November 14 this year. He is shooting for a film with Karthik Subbaraj and had recently produced his brother Karthi and Arvind Swami-starrer Meiyazhagan. Jyotika recently made a comeback to Hindi cinema with Shaitaan. She was last seen in Srikanth and will soon be seen in Dabba Cartel.