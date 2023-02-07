Suriya's daughter Diya is all grown up in unseen pics as she poses with new pet; fans call her Jyothika's 'xerox copy'

Actors Suriya and Jyothika's daughter and son posed with their pet in new pictures that have surfaced on social media. The photos, which have been shared by fan pages on Twitter and Instagram, show their daughter Diya and son Dev smiling for the camera as they welcome a new pet dog. In one of the pictures, Dev and Diya posed with their mother, who kept the pet in her lap, while another photo showed Diya smiling as she posed with her pet. The pictures, which also showed some dog food kept on a sofa, were presumingly taken at Suriya and Jyothika's home. Also read: Suriya says ‘leave the kids’ as paparazzi surround Jyotika and family in Mumbai for pics. Watch

Fans have been sharing the photos online, with many comparing Diya to Jyothika. While some said she looks all grown up, others could not handle the cuteness of the new pet. Reacting to Jyothika and Diya's photos shared on Twitter, a fan wrote, "Xerox copy." Another one asked, "Diya is in college now or school?" About their new pet, a fan said, "Sitting comfortably on Diya's lap."

Suriya and Jyothika, who married in 2006, have two children Diya and Dev, who were born in August 2007 and June 2010, respectively. Last year, Diya completed her 10th standard at a private school in Chennai.

Suriya made headlines in 2022, when his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards, including best feature film, best actor award to Suriya, best actress award to Aparna Balamurali, best original screenplay, and one for GV Prakash, who was awarded the best background music. The actor, who likes to keep his family life private, had dedicated his award to his children.

Last year, Suriya was seen in a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Tamil film Vikram. He played a character called Rolex. He also played a small part in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect that released in July, 2022. Suriya will be making his entry into Hindi films as a producer. His company 2D Entertainment will be producing the Bollywood remake of Soorarai Pottru with actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role opposite Radhika Madan. It was also reported that Suriya also has a cameo in the Hindi film.

