Suriya says ‘leave the kids’ as paparazzi surround Jyotika and family in Mumbai for pics. Watch

Actor Suriya, who was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Jai Bhim, was recently spotted in Mumbai with his wife, actor Jyotika, and their two children. A video of the actors with their family on a recent outing was shared on social media. In the clip, Suriya can be seen posing with Jyotika as paparazzi surround the couple for pictures. Seconds later, the two are joined by their children, and Suriya is seen asking the photographers to ‘leave the kids’, while he tries to shield them as they enter a car. Read more: Suriya is the most versatile leading man in Indian cinema today

Suriya was in Mumbai to meet Jyotika’s family, a few days ago, as per reports. In a clip shared on a fan account on Twitter, Suriya can be seen walking with Jyotika as they stop and pose for the paparazzi in front of a line of parked cars. As they walk towards their car, Suriya turns back and calls his children before he requests the photographers to not click their photos.

Suriya was recently seen in a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Tamil film Vikram. He played a character called Rolex. He also played a small part in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect that released in July. Suriya will be making his entry into Hindi films as a producer. His company 2D Entertainment will be producing the Bollywood remake of Soorarai Pottru with actor Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar. It was recently revealed that the actor also has a cameo in the Hindi film.

For his performance in Soorarai Pottru, Suriya won the best actor at the 68th National Film Awards, which were recently held. The film is based on the life of GR Gopinath – founder of the airline Air Deccan. Suriya also awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Vaadivasal, and a project with filmmaker Bala.

Recently, Suriya became the first south Indian actor to be invited to the Oscars committee. Thanking The Academy for the invitation, Suriya had said he will strive to make all proud. In June, he wrote on Twitter: “Thank you @TheAcademy for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud! (sic).”

