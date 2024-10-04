Vijay, Pooja Hegde fist bump at Thalapathy 69 launch; chat away with Bobby Deol. See pics

The pooja ceremony and launch of H Vinoth’s yet-to-be-titled Thalapathy 69 took place in Chennai on Friday afternoon. The film's cast, including Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, attended the ceremony. Take a look at pictures shared by the producers, KVN Productions, from the event. (Also Read: Thalapathy 69: Vijay signs a final film before entering politics; fans call it ‘one last dance’. Watch) Pooja Hegde and Vijay at the pooja ceremony of Thalapathy 69.

Thalapathy 69 officially launched

While it was announced in mid-September that Vijay had signed one final project before entering politics, the film was officially launched on Friday. The film's cast was recently finalised with Vijay, Pooja and Bobby leading the show. The pooja ceremony saw the trio chatting away with each other while the lead pair even fist-bumped while posing for pictures. Vijay was dressed in a shirt and traditional veshti for the launch, while Pooja opted for a white saree. Bobby opted for a brown and blue shirt paired with white pants. The pictures posted by the production house on X (formerly Twitter) show the lead actors posing for pictures with the film’s team.

About Thalapathy 69

After announcing that they will be producing Vijay’s final film, the production house shared a poster that hinted that the actor will play a ‘torch bearer of democracy’ in it. “We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial. Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay. The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025,” they wrote, announcing that the film will be released next year.

Thalapathy 69 features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain and Prakash Raj in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film’s music while Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer and Pradeep E Raghav is the editor. The Pandakkal Pooja of Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, also took place on Friday. This is touted to be the actor’s final film before he contests in elections.