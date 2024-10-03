Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon join Vijay's final film Thalapathy 69

The cast of H Vinoth’s yet-to-be-titled Thalapathy 69 with Vijay has new additions to the cast. After recently announcing that Bobby Deol has been roped in for the film, the film’s producers announced that Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Gautham Vasudev Menon are also part of the project. (Also Read: Bobby Deol ‘super excited’ to star in Vijay's final film Thalapathy 69 by H Vinoth) Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju will be the female leads in Vijay's next.

New additions to Thalapathy 69

Thalapathy 69’s producers, KVN Producers, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Pooja, Mamitha, and Gautham have been cast in the film. Pooja reacted with excitement to working with Vijay for the second time after Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast. She wrote on X, “Yaaaaasss! Hoping to create magic once again with the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay.”

Welcoming her on board, the producers commented how many had already guessed that Pooja was the latest addition to the film, writing,“Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially…Welcome onboard @hegdepooja.”

Mamitha, who recently gained fame with the Malayalam film Premalu wrote on Instagram, “Thalapathy69. Excited and feeling blessed to be a part of this amazing team!!!” Welcoming her on board, the producers called her a ‘Mini Maharani’. Gautham was also welcomed on-board the project on Thursday by the producers. He had also previously worked with Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo.

One more female cast member’s name is yet to be announced by the producers. The production house is yet to release further details about the cast. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film’s music and it is slated for release in October next year.

Vijay’s film career and politics

Vijay debuted as a lead actor in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu and has become one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. Through the years, he acted in hits like Coimbatore Mappillai, Love Today, Kushi, and Ghilli. He was most recently seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, which was released in theatres on September 5.

In February this year, Vijay announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Thalapathy 69 is touted to be his final project. Previously, the producers shared a poster claiming that Vijay will play the ‘torch bearer of democracy’ in his final film.