Bobby Deol ‘super excited’ to star in Vijay's final film Thalapathy 69 by H Vinoth

Director H Vinoth’s upcoming film, the yet-to-be-titled Thalapathy 69, with actor Vijay, has a new addition to the cast. The film’s producers, KVN Productions, announced on Tuesday that Bobby Deol has been roped in to star in Vijay’s final film which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. (Also Read: Thalapathy 69: Vijay to play ‘torch bearer of democracy’ in his final film, to be directed by H Vinoth) Bobby Deol and Vijay will work together in Vijay's 69th film.

Bobby Deol in Thalapathy 69

They announced the new addition to the cast on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, writing, “100% official now, Super happy & excited to announce that @thedeol joins #Thalapathy69 cast. #Thalapathy69CastReveal.” The production house is yet to release further details about the cast. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film’s music and it is slated for release in October next year. Bobby shared the poster on his Instagram stories, writing, “Super excited to be a part of the project (heart emoji).”

Bobby is debuting in Tamil cinema with Siva’s Kanguva, which stars Suriya in the lead role. The film also features Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and KS Ravikumar. It will be released in theatres on November 14. This is his second Tamil film. Bobby has also signed Telugu projects like Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Balakrishna’s NBK 109. His career had a resurgence post starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Vijay’s film career and politics

Vijay debuted as a lead actor in the 1992 film Naalaiya Theerpu and has become one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. Through the years, he acted in successful hits like Coimbatore Mappillai, Love Today, Kushi, and Ghilli. He was most recently seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, which was released in theatres on September 5.

Many wondered if The GOAT would be his last film, but it looks like the actor has agreed to sign on for one more film before focusing on politics. In February this year, Vijay announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The Election Commission officially registered it as a party in September this year. Previously, the producers shared a poster claiming that Vijay will play the ‘torch bearer of democracy’ in his final film.