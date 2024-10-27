Lokesh Kanagaraj teases 10-minute prelude to his hit cinematic universe, LCU, fans call it ‘most-awaited’

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will release a 10-minute prelude, Chapter Zero, to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). He shared a poster on the platform but did not reveal when the prelude would be released. (Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts as Nagarjuna's Coolie scene gets leaked: '2 months of hard work gone in vain') Karthi, Kamal Haasan, Vijay in stills from Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Chapter Zero

Lokesh shared a poster that saw numerous pistols and guns on a table facing each other and forming a zero. The text on the poster reads, “1 shot, 2 stories, 24 hours.” He captioned the post, “A teaching exercise that led to a ‘10 minute Prelude to the Origins of LCU’. #ChapterZeroFL unlock.”

He also tagged music composer Anirudh Ravichander, action choreographers collectively known as Anbariv, cinematographer Selvakumar, editor Philomin Raj, art director Sateeshkumar and costume designer Praveen Raja in the post. The short film will be backed by Lokesh's banner G Squad.

Fans immediately began commenting on who they think the ‘father of LCU’ is, with opinions varying from Suriya’s character Rolex in Vikram to Vijay as Leo Das. “Bro is cooking something,” commented one excited fan with emojis, while another called it, “The Most Awaited Sambavam.”

One person even decoded the text written on the posters, writing, “Banger one of LCU. One shot - VIKRAM. 2 stories - LEO. 24 hrs - KAITHI.” Many commented ‘waiting na’ in anticipation for the prelude of LCU.

About the LCU

Lokesh kicked off the LCU with the 2019 Karthi-starrer Kaithi. The film tells the story of Dilli, an ex-convict who is desperate to meet his daughter, but his attempts are interrupted by a drug raid planned by the policeman accompanying him.

He followed that up with the 2022 Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, which saw Suriya play an extended cameo and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. In the film, a special agent comes out of retirement to avenge his son’s murder and bring down a criminal gang.

The third film in LCU, titled Leo, was released in 2023. Vijay played a mild-mannered cafe owner who has moved on from his dark past and is settled down with a wife and son. Unfortunately, his past catches up with him and threatens to blow his cover. All three films have some common threads connecting them.

Lokesh is now filming Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The film, which also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra, will not be a part of the LCU.