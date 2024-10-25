Suriya stops security from pulling away fan who barged through for selfie. Watch

Suriya was in Hyderabad on Thursday to shoot an episode of Balakrishna’s talk show on Aha, Unstoppable, and promote his upcoming film with director Siva, titled Kanguva. After a press conference at AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, numerous fans crowded around Suriya as he left the venue. When a fan barged through, the actor stopped security from pulling him away. (Also Read: Suriya chose a film career to pay his mom's ₹25k loan: ‘Never dreamt of becoming an actor’) Fans crowded around Suriya as he promoted Kanguva in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Suriya stops security

After the press conference, Suriya left the venue surrounded by security, including policemen. However, a large group of fans also crowded around him, making it difficult for them to move. A fan even barged through and tried to click a selfie with Suriya.

When the actor noticed the security pulling him away in the melee, he stopped them, took the fan’s phone and gave him a picture despite the unruly situation. The actor eventually safely made it out of the venue.

An emotional speech

As he arrived at the meet, Suriya gestured his love to fans, mirroring his scene from the 2006 film Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. He delivered an emotional speech to them. Holding his arm out dramatically, he asked, “Naa rakhtamu, mee rakhtamu, veru vera? (Is my blood different than yours?)”

He added, “It’s been more than two years since I’ve had a theatrical release but still when Surya S/o Krishnan came (re-release), you all went here. I literally got tears watching your love, it really means a lot. I feel we’re all connected by blood, this bond is very special.”

About Kanguva

Kanguva, directed by Siva, stars Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film seems to take place in two different timelines, with the actor playing a warrior and a modern man in the film. It will be released in theatres on November 14.