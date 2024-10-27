Rajinikanth teases Suriya that Kanguva was originally written for him: ‘I asked Siva to write me a period film but…’

Actor Rajinikanth claimed at the audio launch for Siva’s Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva in Chennai that the film was originally written for him. In a video message he sent to wish the team good luck, the actor revealed that he and Siva discussed it during the filming of Annaatthe (2021). (Also Read: Suriya stops security from pulling away fan who barged through for selfie. Watch) Rajinikanth sent his best wishes to Suriya and team Kanguva recently.

Rajinikanth on Kanguva

Rajinikanth said that while working in Annatthe, he was the one who asked Siva to write a period film. He joked, “I told Siva to write a period film for me, it’ll be very good if we work on it together. He said he’ll definitely think about it. So, when he wrote the story, Gnanavel Raja (of Studio Green production house) must have been like, this is very good. Let’s change it a little and make a film. But Suriya didn’t know anything about this. Anyways, Siva will make me another period film.”

The actor was also all praise for Suriya, sharing that he was approached by his father, actor Sivakumar to be part of the audio launch but couldn’t make it. He added, “I see Sivakumar’s grace, attitude, honesty and intelligence in Suriya, he is such a gentleman. Suriya has all his father’s qualities in him, a lion’s kid can’t be a cat. He puts his heart and soul into every film he makes, to make something special for the audience. I pray for Kanguva’s success.”

Suriya’s upcoming film

Suriya, last seen in the 2022 film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, spoke about returning to the screen after a break. “It’s been 27 years and you all know I have had many ups and downs. But for Suriya (sun) to rise, it has to set first. I’m glad I had these falls,” he said, adding, “I wouldn’t have such a great comeback otherwise. Even in archery, you must pull back an arrow to propel it forward. Kanguva will do that.”

Kanguva will be released in theatres on November 14. In the film, Suriya plays dual roles—a warrior and a contemporary man.