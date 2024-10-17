Vettaiyan director keen on making prequel to film with Rajinikanth

TJ Gnanavel reveals

In a media interaction, he stated, “I'm more interested in exploring a prequel. Vettaiyan: The Hunter could delve into Athiyan's journey, revealing how he became an encounter specialist, Fahadh Faasil's transformation into a thief and police informant, and other aspects of the story's backstory.”

The director also went on to add that encounter killings had always affected him when he read about them in the news.

Gnanavel said, “It made me question the reality of these encounters – were they truly justified, or were they fabricated? The climax (in Vettaiyan) highlights this very question, where we see the supposed encounter of red sandalwood smugglers turn out to be a tragic case of tree cutters. My research revealed that the poor are often victims of such encounters, while the wealthy escape justice. The film also touches upon the issue of education system flaws. I believe in the power of the Constitution and the judicial process, and the film reflects that belief. While I couldn't avoid action sequences with Rajinikanth, I ensured that they remained integral to the narrative.”

On working with Rajinikanth

When asked how he decided to work with superstar Rajinikanth after Jai Bhim, the director revealed that Rajini’s daughter had reached out to him asking if there were any suitable scripts for her father.

“It was a surprise, but he understood my style and gave me complete creative freedom to blend my vision with his expectations. I knew that while Jai Bhim resonated with a specific audience, I needed to cater to the broader expectations of a Rajinikanth film. We aimed for a balanced approach, incorporating 50% entertainment and 50% social commentary. I couldn't compromise on either aspect,” said Gnanavel happily.

The Jai Bhim director said he was grateful for the positive response to Vettaiyan across the country. “I hope that it has sparked meaningful conversations about the issues it raises,” signed off TJ Gnanavel.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is based on an investigation of serial killings. Rajinikanth essays the role of the officer chosen to catch the criminal. The perpetrator is shown as a mastermind who commits crimes against women. Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the role of a court judge named Sathyadev. The film showcases the clash in their ideologies for law enforcement and police encounters. The Tamil film was released on October 10.