Vettaiyan box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth's action-drama sees further drop; earns 114.60 crore in India

Vettaiyan has garnered ₹114.60 crore in India. The Sacnilk report also stated that the movie had an overall 18.34% Tamil occupancy, 16.04% Telugu occupancy and an 8.97% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Vettaiyan's India gross collection till Monday is ₹128.7 crore, while its worldwide collection is ₹196.5, reported by Sacnilk.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is based on an investigation about serial killings. Rajinikanth is depicted as the officer chosen to nab the criminal. The perpetrator is shown as a barbaric mastermind who commits crimes against women. Amitabh plays a court judge named Sathyadev. The film showcases the clash in their ideologies for law enforcement and police encounters. Apart from encounter killings, the film touches upon other relevant social issues. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak also star in Vettaiyan.

Rajinikanth's character is shown as a trigger-happy cop known for encounter killings. In the trailer, he proclaims, “It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent." In the trailer, Amitabh's Satyadev, a judge opposed to such killings, says, “Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried.” Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the production company Lyca Productions and is distributed by Red Giant Movies.

Vettaiyan released on October 10, 2024. The film's box office performance has remained steady despite facing competition from Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's comedy-drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video and Alia Bhatt's action-thriller Jigra released on October 11.