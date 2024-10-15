Vettaiyan box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film sees huge dip; crosses 110 crore in India

TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan kickstarted with a positive box office response from the audiences on its release. The Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer action drama had a successful run in the initial four days of its release. However, Vettaiyan witnessed a fall in its collection on Monday, October 14. The film earned ₹ 5.6 crore Net in India reported by Sacnilk. (Also read: Vettaiyan box office collection worldwide day 4: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film crosses ₹200 crore) Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in Vettaiyan.

Vettaiyan box office collection

The Rajinikanth film, which had a promising opening of ₹ 31.7 crore net in India, had remained steady till Sunday. While the movie ₹ 22.3 crore on October 13, till the festive period, its collection on first Monday saw a massive fall. Vettaiyan has grossed over ₹ 200 crore worldwide. After its Monday earnings, Sacnilk reported its total India collection as ₹ 110.35 crore Net, while it garnered ₹ 196.50 crore globally.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is based on an investigation about serial killings. Rajinikanth is depicted as the person chosen to confront the criminal. The perpetrator is shown as a barbaric mastermind who commits crimes against women. Amitabh plays a character called Sathyadev. The film showcases the clash in their ideologies for law enforcement and police encounters. Apart from encounter killings, the film touches upon other relevant social issues. Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak also star in Vettaiyan.

Rajinikanth's character is shown as a trigger-happy cop known for encounter killings. In the trailer, he proclaims, “It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent." In the trailer, Amitabh's Satyadev, a judge opposed to such killings, says, “Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried.” Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the production company Lyca Productions and is distributed by Red Giant Movies.