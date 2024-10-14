Vettaiyan box office collection worldwide day 4: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film crosses 200 crore

Vettaiyan box office collection worldwide day 4: TJ Gnanavel’s Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan was released in theatres on October 10 and has earned more than ₹200 crore gross worldwide since then. The film, which also features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, did well in its first weekend. (Also Read: Vettaiyan box office report worldwide day 3: Film inches towards ₹150 crore; becomes Rajinikanth's 7th to make $2M in US) Vettaiyan box office collection worldwide day 4: Rajinikanth plays IPS Athiyan in the film.

Vettaiyan box office collection

Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) that the Tamil film has crossed the ₹200 crore milestone in 4 days. Ramesh wrote, “At the end of 4-days 1st weekend, #Vettaiyan has crossed the ₹ 200 Crs Gross Milestone at the WW Box office..With a non-commercial director like @tjgnan, only #Thalaivar can do this huge numbers..” By Saturday, Vettaiyan had made more than $2 million gross in North America.

Sreedhar announced, “#Vettaiyan 4-day weekend worldwide crossed ₹200 crores! Huge! #SuperstarRajinikanth continues his vice like grip over the universal box-office despite @tjgnan film being more classy than massy.” According to Sacnilk.com, Vettaiyan made ₹104.75 crore net in India alone. The film made ₹31.7 crore on its opening day, making ₹24 crore, ₹26.5 crore and ₹22.3 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

About Vettaiyan

Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak also star in Vettaiyan. Apart from encounter killings, the film touches upon other relevant social issues.

In the film, Rajinikanth plays a trigger-happy cop known for encounter killings. In the trailer, he proclaims, “It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent." Amitabh plays Satyadev, a judge opposed to such killings. In the trailer, he says, “Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried.” Anirudh Ravichander composed the film’s music.