Aishwarya Rai wishes ‘pa-dadaji’ Amitabh Bachchan with a throwback photo on his birthday, ends rumours of family tiff

Aishwarya Rai is making sure to keep her family first. Late Friday night, she took to Instagram to share a picture to wish her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa in Mumbai on 82nd birthday. Watch) A file photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai from 2014

Aishwarya's birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan

She shared an old picture of Amitabh Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday paa-dadaji. God bless always.” She added a bunch of emojis in her usual style.

Aishwarya is the wife of Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan. He did not post any social media wish for his dad on his 82nd birthday. Even his daughter Shweta Bachchan did not make any post.

Rumours of feud between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family

Rumours about tension between Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family started swirling in July during Anant Ambani’s wedding. Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived for the wedding separately from the rest of the Bachchan clan— Amitabh, wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, grandson Agastya and granddaughter Navya.

Later, Aishwarya headed to Paris fashion week, where no one from the family joined her except Aaradhya. At IIFA last month, Aaradhya was the only one by her side once again.

More fuel was added to the fire when Aishwarya was spotted without her wedding ring. No member from the family responded to the online chatter about their alleged ‘feud’.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, both successful actors in Bollywood, have collaborated on several films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010). The couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. She has not announced her next project yet. Abhishek will be seen in Prime Video movie, Be Happy. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, his first full-length role in a Tamil film. Prior to that, he had worked in Kalki 2898 AD.