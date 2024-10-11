Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa in Mumbai on 82nd birthday. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday amidst immense fan fervour, with well-wishers gathering outside his Jalsa residence in Mumbai. The megastar continued his beloved tradition of greeting fans and stepped out to meet several fans waiting to see him and wish him on his birthday. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan gets the most ‘revered’ birthday gift from Poland: ‘Words fail me in expressing my emotion’ Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 on Friday. (AFP)

Big B greets fans

On Friday, several fans gathered outside Amitabh’s home to greet him on his birthday. They had brought flowers too as a gesture. And Big B didn’t disappoint his fans.

He came out to greet the huge crowd with folded hands and graciously received their wishes. Several videos of the heartwarming moment have emerged on social media. In the clip, Amitabh is seen emerging from his house and waving at his fans. The fans had been waiting for him since the early hours of the day. He was seen in a simple white kurta pyjama, along with a shawl. Fans were seen cheering for him in the video.

Musical tribute

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share the most special birthday gift came from Poland. He posted a video of the musical tribute in which young girls played the tunes of his father’s Madhushala on violin. The clip goes on to capture the place’s beauty.

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, “The day of birth .. and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different to the time now .. and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland".

“AND ..As a gift from the City they have sent me for this day a most loving generous and overwhelming gift .. Young musicians play the violin as a respect to Babuji 's Madhushala the tune in which he sang it .. at all the prominent locations of the City .. it is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture .. and words fail me in expressing my emotion at this point,” he added.

About Big B

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Amitabh has a towering presence in Indian cinema. He is the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. He got married to Jaya Bhaduri in 1973. They share two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, Amitabh is considered the biggest superstar of Indian cinema, with many blockbusters added to his filmography. He was most recently seen in Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth. Prior to this, the actor was seen in Kalki 2898 AD, playing Ashwatthama. The Nag Ashwin film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The cast will reprise their roles in the planned sequel, shooting of which will soon begin.