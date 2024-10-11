Amitabh Bachchan gets the most ‘revered’ birthday gift from Poland: ‘Words fail me in expressing my emotion’

Humbling birthday gift

Amitabh took to Instagram and X to share a video of the musical tribute in which young girls played the tunes of his father’s Madhushala on violin. The clip goes on to capture the place’s beauty.

Sharing the video, Amitabh wrote, “The day of birth .. and another day in its knowing that the celebration at that time was different to the time now .. and the most revered gift that comes to me is from the City of Wroclaw, Poland".

Explaining the history behind his personal connection with Poland, Amitabh shared, “The City of Wroclaw, Poland as you all may know gave me the Ambassador declaration of the City during my last visit there ..It is the City of Literature also and they have placed a molding of Babuji on their main Square .. It is also the City of Elfs and they honoured Babuji with this statue .. They have also named a Square-Street after Babuji, the Harivansh Rai Bachchan street square”.

A square in the Polish city of Wroclaw has been named after his late father, an eminent Hindi poet. The music video left him emotional.

“AND ..As a gift from the City they have sent me for this day a most loving generous and overwhelming gift .. Young musicians play the violin as a respect to Babuji 's Madhushala the tune in which he sang it .. at all the prominent locations of the City .. it is a most humbling and overwhelming gesture .. and words fail me in expressing my emotion at this point,” he said while wrapping up.

About Big B

Born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Amitabh has a towering presence in Indian cinema. He is the son of Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. He got married to Jaya Bhaduri in 1973. They share two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, Amitabh is considered the biggest superstar of Indian cinema, with many blockbusters added to his filmography. He was most recently seen in Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth. Before this, the actor was seen in Kalki 2898 AD, playing Ashwatthama. The Nag Ashwin film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The cast will reprise their roles in the planned sequel, shooting of which will soon begin.