Vettaiyan box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan’s film opens at 25 crore in India

Box office numbers

TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan was released in theatres on October 10. As per Sacnilk.com, Vettaiyan performed well on the first day at the box office on Thursday. The film earned around ₹25.27 crore in India (nett) on its first day for all languages.

When it comes to occupancy on Thursday, the film had an overall 53.96% occupancy in the Tamil sector, while 34.15% in the Telugu sector, 8.11% in Hindi, and 10.79% in the Kannada sector.

Meanwhile, the film has been generating mixed responses on social media. Some are lauding the cast and filmmaking, while others find it underwhelming. One fan on X listed down what they thought were the plus points of Vettaiyan, calling the screenplay ‘interesting’ and revealing that the film addresses ‘core issues’ in society. They added, “Thalaivar leads the way and carries the movie on his shoulders but he is not alone which is the best part,” adding, “We can always get just a mass film or just a social message related film but it's very rare to find a film that hits the bullseye”.

Another fan wrote that it was no Jailer and that the mass scenes ‘fall flat’ writing, “Not a regular #Rajinikanth movie, it's more of a Gnanavel Movie. Content is good but most of the mass scenes fall flat. #FahadhFaasil the show stealer. Rajini-Fafa Combo scenes were refreshing. Worth watching in theatres and don't expect a Jailer.”

About the film

The film follows Sharanya (Dushara Vijayan) a government school teacher in Kanyakumari as she brings to light the drug trade that takes place around the school. The case is taken on by Kanyakumari SP Athiyan (Rajinikanth), who is notorious for encounter killings. He nabs the drug scion and delivers ‘justice’ with an encounter but the case is just the beginning of a larger scandal.

The film also stars Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Ritika Singh. Vettaiyan marks Rajinikanth and Amitabh’s first film together in 33 years after the 1991 Hindi film Hum. It’s also Amitabh’s debut in Tamil.

According to Hindustan Times, Director TJ Gnanavel has tried to combine “numerous issues in Vettaiyan. While he tries to tackle the morality of police encounter killings on one hand, he delves into the coaching business in the country. He shows us that the coaching business, especially for exams like NEET, has a dark side where those who can’t afford the high fees get trapped into bank loans and EMIs and eventually see ruin”.

“Unfortunately, director Gnanavel is unable to balance Rajinikanth’s star power with his social discourse on these themes and this is what affects the film,” read the review.