Karthik Subbaraj reviews Vettaiyan: ‘Treat to watch Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan on screen’

Director Karthik Subbaraj headed to a theatre in Chennai to watch TJ Gnanavel’s latest Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan, on its release day, October 10. The filmmaker had previously worked with the actor for the 2019 film Petta. He posted his review on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a ‘subtle Thalaivar film’. (Also Read: Vettaiyan movie review: TJ Gnanavel's lackluster follow-up to Jai Bhim squanders Rajinikanth's star power) Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan worked together for the first time in 3 decades in Vettaiyan.

Karthik Subbaraj on Vettaiyan

Since the film’s trailer was released, Karthik has been vocal on social media about wanting to watch the movie. True to his word, he caught a screening at a theatre in Chennai on Thursday morning.

After watching it, he wrote on X, “#Vettaiyan is an intense social drama with strong statement about the Judiciary filled with Superb Thalaivar moments.....Thalaivar was on (fire emojis) from the first frame....”

He also wrote about the lead cast’s performances and Anirudh Ravichander’s music, “It was treat to watch Thalaivar & @SrBachchan sir on screen.... #FahadhFaasil as Battery was Fun.....@anirudhofficial rocked it as usual. Congratulations @tjgnan @LycaProductions and whole cast n crew for delivering such a intense subtle Thalaivar film....”

Vettaiyan marks Rajinikanth and Amitabh’s first film together in 33 years after the 1991 Hindi film Hum. It’s also Amitabh’s debut in Tamil. The actor recently also played a full-fledged role in Prabhas’ Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD, after a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Upcoming work

Karthik shot for a retro gangster drama with Suriya. After wrapping up shooting for the film last week, the actor posted a picture with Karthik on X, writing, “A wholesome, happy shoot got done across several locations… Lots of memories with the super talented cast & crew… I made a brother for life @karthiksubbaraj thank you & our team for making #Suriya44 a memorable experience. #ShootWrap.” Rajinikanth will also soon resume shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, which will also star Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Nimma Upendra.