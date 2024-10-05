Lokesh Kanagaraj denies Rajinikanth's ill health had anything to do with Coolie's shoot

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj spoke to the press recently and clarified some rumours regarding the shoot of Coolie. Rajinikanth was hospitalised recently in Chennai and had undergone surgery to help with a swollen blood vessel. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Rajinikanth releases first statement after hospital discharge; daughter Aishwarya attends Navratri puja) Lokesh Kanagaraj also revealed when Rajinikanth will re-join the shoot of Coolie.

‘It was disheartening’

Rajinikanth was in Chennai when he was hospitalised for treatment. Lokesh was busy shooting for the film in Vizag with the rest of the cast in his absence. And yet, some rumours on the internet suggested that Rajinikanth felt discomfort while shooting for Coolie and had to be hospitalised due to that.

Lokesh told the press, “Rajini sir is recovering well, I spoke to him over the phone. I want to clarify something. He informed the team around forty days ago that he would undergo treatment. So, it’s sad to see false news spread on social media. Ultimately, Rajini sir’s health is more important than shooting for Coolie. If he had any discomfort on sets, we would’ve cancelled shooting, and the entire unit would’ve been by his side at the hospital. It was disheartening to see such falsehood being peddled by YouTubers.”

Rajinikanth’s hospitalisation

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday. According to a statement released by the hospital, “Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non surgical, transcathether method. Senior interventional Cardiologist, Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair).”

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday evening. His daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for her father while he was hospitalised. After Rajinikanth was discharged, Aishwarya Rajinikanth attended a Navratri puja hosted by actor Pritha Vijayakumar.

Rajinikanth’s TJ Gnanavel-directed film Vettaiyan will be released in theatres on October 10. He will resume shooting for Coolie on October 15 after recuperating, Lokesh told the press.